Cloud-Based Chat Platform Symphony Gets $165M In Funding

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Cloud-based communication and workflow collaboration platform Symphony Communication Services on Wednesday said it has landed $165 million in funding that will be used to build out its market solutions segment. California-based Symphony Communication Services LLC said it received contributions from Standard Chartered PLC and MUFG Innovation Partners Co. Ltd., as well as a crop of existing investors, including financial services firms, global venture capital funds and technology companies. The company said the funding brings its total capital raised to $460 million since it was founded in 2014. "This investment ... unites fragmented communication infrastructure into a mission-critical secure and compliant collaboration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS