Fed. Circ. Affirms Samsung's PTAB Loss On 11 Patents

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday affirmed decisions upholding the validity of nearly a dozen Elm 3DS Innovations patents on semiconductor technologies that Samsung and two other accused infringers challenged at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The court, in a precedential opinion, said there was substantial evidence to support a series of PTAB inter partes review decisions that found Samsung, Micron and SK Hynix had not shown claims in 11 Elm patents would have been obvious. Elm, a patent licensing entity, sued the three companies and various affiliates in Delaware federal court in 2014, claiming infringement of various patents related to...

