HK Dings Manufacturer, Citing Financial Reporting Issues

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange hit a consumer products manufacturer with a censure Wednesday, finding the company published annual results without confirming the accuracy of their contents with an auditor and missed a deadline for the release of other financial information. HKEX slapped Kiu Hung International Holdings Ltd. and nine current and former executives with censures over their roles in the publication of the company’s 2015 and 2016 annual results and its 2016 annual report, which the agency said violated several exchange listing requirements. Kiu Hung is a manufacturer of a number of consumer products, including holiday decor, novelty items, drinkware,...

