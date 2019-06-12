Former Young Conaway Partner Joins Del. Bankruptcy Bench

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Delaware bankruptcy court added its seventh judge Tuesday, as former Young Conaway partner John T. Dorsey was sworn in to fill one of two newly created posts aimed to help move the bench's busy docket. In a news release, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said the oath was administered to Judge Dorsey during a private ceremony before Chief Judge Leonard P. Stark of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. Judge Dorsey fills a post established by Congress after “tireless efforts” from the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts, with strong support from Delaware’s congressional delegation, the release...

