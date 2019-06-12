Pet Supplies Retailer Chewy Ups IPO Estimate To $874M

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- PetSmart subsidiary Chewy Inc. on Wednesday upped a projected price range for its shares the day before its planned initial public offering led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, potentially raising $873.6 million if the shares price at the top of the new range. Chewy had previously said it planned to offer 41.6 million shares priced between $17 and $19, which would have raised $790.4 million if the shares priced at the top of that range. In an amended prospectus on Wednesday, Chewy said it now plans to sell the shares at a projected range of between $19 and $21 apiece....

