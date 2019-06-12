Nevada First To Protect Job Applicants Over Pot Testing

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Nevada is now the first state with legal recreational cannabis to bar employers from rejecting job applicants over a drug test that reveals cannabis use. Under a new law that will go into effect Jan. 1, Nevada employers cannot refuse to hire someone based on his or her use of marijuana, except in specific circumstances related to public safety. State Assemblywoman Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, who introduced the bill, told Law360 on Wednesday that Nevada's legal cannabis industry has been lucrative for the business owners, but she wants to make sure the customers are being protected. "It just doesn't make...

