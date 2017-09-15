Medtronic Can't Escape Male Ex-Worker's Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Medical device manufacturer Medtronic must face a trial on a male former sales employee's claims that a female manager's bias against men played an outsized role in his firing, an Alabama federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler rejected Medtronic PLC's request for summary judgment over claims brought by ex-worker Joshua Boyd that he was illegally discriminated and retaliated against based on his sex in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Judge Coogler concluded in part that Boyd presented enough evidence that one of his supervisors — Michelle Gaulding — possessed animosity toward men that...

