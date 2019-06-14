Health Hires: Lathrop Gage, Goodwin, Shockwave Medical

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Lathrop Gage picked up an intellectual property attorney in Chicago, Goodwin Procter bolstered its life sciences practice in Hong Kong and medical device company Shockwave Medical Inc. hired a new general counsel, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Lathrop Gage Laura Labeots Laura Labeots has joined Lathrop Gage LLP as a partner in its intellectual property group in Chicago after spending 18 years at Husch Blackwell LLP. Lebeots guides companies through securing and managing patents and other intellectual property assets, with a focus on chemical, biotechnology and pharmaceutical patent prosecution, the firm said....

