Willkie Asks For $15M For Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Work

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has asked the Puerto Rican bankruptcy court to approve just under $15.6 million in compensation for its work on the territory's restructuring proceedings, saying it was able to conclude a settlement and wrap up close to $6 million under budget. In a motion filed Wednesday, Willkie asked for about $14.4 million in fees and $1.2 million in expenses for the last 18 months it spent representing the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp., known by its Spanish acronym as COFINA, which it said included helping to craft a settlement approved in February to deal with COFINA's...

