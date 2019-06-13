Insurers Pool Fraudster Info To Fight £2B Fraud Cost

Law360, London (June 13, 2019, 11:28 AM BST) -- Some of the largest insurers in the U.K. market, including Allianz, AXA and RSA, said on Thursday that they have started pooling information on suspected fraudsters to help them avoid scams, and chip away at the £2 billion ($2.5 billion) annual cost of fraud. Allianz is among almost a dozen insurers that have agreed to share data on scammers in an effort to fight back against the £2 billion ($2.5 billion) annual cost of fraud. (AP) Nearly a dozen insurers said they have agreed to share information on scammers and "professional enablers" in an effort to keep pace with the sheer amount...

