Equity Fund Suspension Prompts FCA Rethink On Illiquid Assets

Law360, London (June 14, 2019, 5:47 PM BST) -- The deterioration of an equity fund run by one of Britain’s most high-profile stock pickers has prompted the Financial Conduct Authority to consider reviewing how investments in illiquid assets are regulated amid criticism that the financial watchdog failed to react to the unfolding crisis. The FCA has indicated it will introduce new rules for so-called open-ended funds after investors were locked out of Neil Woodford’s flagship £3.7 billion ($4.7 billion) fund last week in response to the wave of investors seeking to withdraw their cash after the fund had been under performing. Woodford’s Equity Income Fund ran into trouble when it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS