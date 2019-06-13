UK Antitrust Watchdog Says Real Estate Agents Fixed Fees

Law360, London (June 13, 2019, 4:18 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s competition watchdog on Thursday accused four real estate agents in a leafy region west of London of fixing commission fees on home and apartment sales, the latest crackdown in a broad push to reform the housing industry. The Competition and Markets Authority said four Berkshire County real estate companies set minimum fees for the sales of residential properties, in violation of the U.K.'s rules against cartels. From at least 2008 until about 2015, the companies conspired to set commission rates for home and apartment sales, shared price information and met to ensure the others kept to the plan, the...

