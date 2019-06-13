Watchdogs Can Make Firms Revise Data After Submissions

Law360, London (June 13, 2019, 5:37 PM BST) -- Regulators have the power to force insurance companies to revise the data they submit under a European regulation at a later date even if it was done correctly to begin with, the bloc’s top insurance and banking watchdogs said Thursday. Member state regulators have the power to force insurers to revise and resubmit data, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority and the European Central Bank said. Watchdogs can do this even if insurance companies have correctly followed reporting instructions on an individual level but the quality of the data could materially skew the aggregated data from all firms. EU insurers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS