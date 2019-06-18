Broker Says It Never Waived Interest In £5.3M Loan Fight

Law360, London (June 18, 2019, 2:12 PM BST) -- A mortgage broker has hit back against a property developer demanding £5.3 million ($6.6 million) over a loan dispute, telling a London court that it never waived its right demand interest when a deal to finance a property portfolio expired. Broker Butterfield Mortgages Ltd. has told the High Court that it wrote real estate investor Richard Moore reserving its right to charge the business default interest when a loan facility financing his £20 million property portfolio became repayable. The broker said it clearly put the developer on notice that it could charge it interest "at any time" when it wrote in December 2013 demanding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS