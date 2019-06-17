Italian Cable Co. Denies UK Utility's £188M Cartel Claim

Law360, London (June 17, 2019, 9:44 PM BST) -- Cable manufacturer Prysmian SpA has hit back at National Grid's claim seeking to recover £188.2 million ($23.6 million) in losses the British utility says it suffered from a power cable cartel found to have rigged the EU market for over a decade. Italian-based Prysmian and four of its subsidiaries have denied that National Grid, Britain’s largest transmitter of electricity and gas, has any claim against them for damages, arguing that the 2014 European Commission fine on which the suit is based did not conclude that the alleged breaches of the cartel affected the allocation or price of any of National Grid's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS