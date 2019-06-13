Skadden, Fischer Behar Guide Fiverr's $110.5M IPO

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Fiverr International, which connects businesses with freelance talent, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday after raising roughly $110.5 million in an initial public offering steered by Skadden and Fischer Behar. Fiverr International Ltd., an Israeli startup, on Thursday said it priced roughly 5.3 million shares at $21 apiece on Thursday, exceeding the $18 to $20 price range established earlier this week in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company noted that it has also given the underwriters on the offering a 30-day option to pick up an additional 789,473 shares at the offering...

