Chancery Hits Alliant Insurance With TRO Over Worker Raid

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Saying that an affiliate of global insurance broker giant Lockton Partners LLC faces an “absolute threat of irreparable harm,” a Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday issued a temporary restraining order barring a competitor from trying to lure away clients of seven former Lockton professionals who jumped to the competitor in March. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster issued the TRO after a daylong preliminary injunction argument between Lockton and Alliant Insurance Services Inc. over what Lockton claimed was a larger, long-planned Alliant raid on its Denver-based, 400 employee “Mountain West” broker operation. Lockton accused Alliant of orchestrating a carefully timed, mass resignation...

