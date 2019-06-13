SEC Concerned Over Maturity Of Cryptocurrency Markets

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Questions about market maturity are at the root of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's concerns about cryptocurrency, not the nature of the digital currencies themselves, the SEC's commissioner said Thursday during a fintech conference in New York. Once cryptocurrency markets become more liquid, increase their transparency and add larger players, the SEC will react favorably to cryptocurrency proposals, SEC Commissioner Robert Jackson said at the CB Insights’ Future of Fintech conference. The SEC has been reluctant to approve cryptocurrency-related projects for trading and has faced internal disagreement among high-level officials over how to regulate digital currencies. In July, The SEC...

