Australia Watchdog Questions $324M Agriservices Deal

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Australia's antitrust enforcer Thursday raised concerns about an agriculture supply company's plan to buy one of its biggest competitors on the continent and called on the company to submit more information to help the agency weigh the deal's impact on the country's agriservice market. The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission said a tie up of Landmark and Ruralco, two of the three largest agriservice businesses in Australia, might hurt competition in rural areas of the country that serve as the businesses' base. The ACCC said it has identified at least four areas in the country where the main competition is between...

