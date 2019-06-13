Litigation Funder Can't Recoup $5.8M From Deepwater Claims

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A litigation funding company that lost a $5.8 million investment in mass tort claims stemming from the Deepwater Horizon disaster can't revive its claims that prominent plaintiffs' firm Watts Guerra LLP wasn't diligent in signing up potential clients, a Texas appellate court ruled. The Thirteenth Court of Appeals of Texas on Thursday ruled that Duncan Litigation Investments LLC waited too long to bring claims against Watts Guerra and the firm's Mikal Watts, upholding a lower court's ruling Duncan blew a two-year deadline to bring the case. The panel wrote that plenty of evidence in the record shows that by March 2011 Duncan...

