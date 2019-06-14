Littler Picks Up Employment Pro From Ryley Carlock

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC has bolstered its ranks in Phoenix by luring the head of Ryley Carlock & Applewhite’s labor and employment practice. Andrea G. Lovell, who joins Littler as a shareholder, brings with her years of experience representing employers in litigation and helping them develop their policies and handbooks, the firm said Thursday. Littler’s national and global platform appealed to Lovell because she has clients with multijurisdictional operations, she told Law360. “In the past, I’ve also worked with some of the shareholders here in the Phoenix office so when this opportunity came up I knew I would be joining a great group...

