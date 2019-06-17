5 Ways Law Firms Can Improve Their Job Interviews

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- In a recent article published in The New York Times, Jason Dana, a professor at the Yale School of Management, argued that job interviews are “utterly useless” in identifying the best candidates for a job. He had students interview other students and then predict their grade point averages for the following semester. The prediction was to be based on the interview, the student’s course schedule and his or her past GPA (they explained to interviewers that the past GPA was historically the best predictor of future grades at their school). In addition to predicting the GPA of the interviewee, the subjects...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS