Orchids Paper DIP Punted As Possible Sale Battle Brews

Law360, Wilmington (June 13, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Approval of Orchids Paper Products Co.'s Chapter 11 debtor-in-possession financing has been punted to another day to see if a resolution can be reached to thwart another potential battle with unsecured creditors over a $175 million credit bid submitted from a private-equity-backed lender that is serving as stalking horse bidder. At a hearing in Wilmington Thursday before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath, the lender said parties are working on a possible global resolution to post-petition financing issues. If no agreement is reached, the official committee of unsecured creditors said it intends to potentially challenge private equity-backed Orchids Investment LLC’s credit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS