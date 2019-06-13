Global IPO Market Sees Sluggish Start To 2019

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Initial public offerings are down across the board in the first half of 2019, likely as a result of trade tensions between the U.S. and China, Brexit and other geopolitical factors, a new report by Baker McKenzie revealed Thursday. Compared to the first half of 2018, the amount raised through cross-border and domestic IPOs globally is down 37%, and overall deal volume is down 34%, according to the Baker McKenzie LLP Cross-Border IPO Index for the first six months of 2019. According to the report, $69.8 billion raised across 514 deals in the first half of 2019 represents the smallest amount...

