What Sanders' Plan Could Mean For Federal Transfer Tax Laws

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT) -- Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., recently received some notoriety with his campaign proposal “For the 99.8%” which would radically change federal transfer tax laws. If Sanders becomes president and the color of Congress changes to blue in 2020, there could be a dramatic reduction in the gift and estate tax exemptions along with the effective elimination of many conventional estate planning techniques. This proposed legislation would, practically speaking, completely eliminate many common estate planning techniques like grantor retained annuity trusts, or GRATs, sales to irrevocable grantor trusts for income tax reporting purposes, and it would dramatically change lifetime gifts between...

