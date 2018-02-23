Fed. Circ. Says Merger Sinks IPRs Against Power Integrations

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday threw out inter partes review decisions invalidating three Power Integrations patents, ruling that the challenges by ON Semiconductor were time-barred as a result of the company’s merger with Fairchild Semiconductor, which has been sued over the patents. The appeals court ruled that the merger made Fairchild an interested party in ON’s inter partes review petitions, and since Fairchild had long ago been sued over the patents, the challenges were filed too late. It ordered the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to dismiss the petitions. The America Invents Act states that an inter partes review cannot be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS