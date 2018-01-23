Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Math Patent Application Too Abstract, Fed. Circ. Affirms

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rightly rejected an Israeli inventor's patent application covering a mathematical concept, the Federal Circuit said Thursday.

The three-judge panel affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision shooting down Roman Gitlin's patent application, saying there was no concept added to elevate the mathematical concept into something patent-eligible.

Gitlin had filed his application in April 2010, looking to patent a "method for efficiently implementing a multi-dimensional interpolation," which involves estimating an unknown value within a sequence.

The USPTO examiner said none of those claims hold up under Section 101 of the Patent Act, as they're directed...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 23, 2018

Government Agencies