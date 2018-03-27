Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

FDA Puts Forth 10-Month Deadline For E-Cig Applications

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday proposed a 10-month deadline for e-cigarette companies to submit applications to keep their products on the market in response to a Maryland federal judge's ruling that the agency overstepped its authority by allowing e-cigarettes to stay on the market until 2022.

The FDA's proposal comes a month after U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm ruled that the agency acted illegally in 2017 when the agency extended deadlines to submit marketing applications, saying the decision defeated the purpose of the Tobacco Control Act by allowing unapproved tobacco products to be made and sold, exacerbating the public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Maryland

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 27, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®