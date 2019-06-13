Paraplegic Sues Avenatti For Siphoning Away $4M Settlement

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A paraplegic former client of embattled attorney Michael J. Avenatti has filed suit against the lawyer and several former attorneys at his now-defunct firm, alleging Avenatti stole a $4 million settlement he negotiated for the client against Los Angeles County. Geoffrey E. Johnson, who alleges he was paralyzed after attempting to kill himself over mistreatment in Los Angeles County jail, says Avenatti hid the fact that the county had already paid the entire settlement into a trust account, stringing Johnson along for years by saying the money was delayed when in reality Avenatti pilfered the funds. Also named in the suit, filed...

