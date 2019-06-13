Mich. Prosecutors Drop Flint Charges, Restart Investigation

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Michigan prosecutors working on Flint's lead-contaminated drinking water disaster on Thursday said an earlier criminal investigation was inadequate and called out the previous prosecutors for allowing Varnum LLP, Dykema Gossett PLLC and Warner Norcross + Judd LLP to have a say in what evidence state agencies turned over. Announcing they're dropping several pending criminal cases against government officials and starting over with a more thorough investigation, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy said in a statement the new team has "grave concerns" about the investigative approach and legal theories of its predecessors. Hammoud and Worthy were...

