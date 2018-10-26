Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Union Beats Fired US Sugar Worker's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A federal judge dismissed a former U.S. Sugar Corp. worker's suit claiming his union "tacitly encouraged" racial harassment by failing to support his complaints that supervisors mistreated and ultimately fired him because he is black. 

U.S. District Judge John E. Steele ruled Thursday that the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers didn’t violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act or Florida’s discrimination law by not supporting Jason Ifill when he pursued management about his white boss’ aggressive behavior, which allegedly included a racist threat.

Ifill failed to make the case that by declining to file a grievance and passively...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 26, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®