Union Beats Fired US Sugar Worker's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A federal judge dismissed a former U.S. Sugar Corp. worker's suit claiming his union "tacitly encouraged" racial harassment by failing to support his complaints that supervisors mistreated and ultimately fired him because he is black. U.S. District Judge John E. Steele ruled Thursday that the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers didn’t violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act or Florida’s discrimination law by not supporting Jason Ifill when he pursued management about his white boss’ aggressive behavior, which allegedly included a racist threat. Ifill failed to make the case that by declining to file a grievance and passively...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS