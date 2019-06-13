RD Legal Funding Seeks Exit From NY AG's Usury Suit

Law360, New York (June 13, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A litigation funder accused of bilking terrorism victims out of their compensation money faced off against the New York attorney general in a Manhattan state courtroom on Thursday, insisting that its agreements were not predatory loans. RD Legal Funding LLC is accused of providing advance payments to 9/11 first responders and victims of the 1983 Beirut bombings as they awaited disbursements from multibillion-dollar funds, only for RD Legal to ultimately charge those victims thousands of dollars in interest — often twice as much as RD loaned them, according to New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ November complaint. Pitching Justice Jennifer...

