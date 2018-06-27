Convicted Ponzi Schemer To Pay $3M To Settle SEC Claims

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Thursday ordered an investment firm owner, who has been sentenced to spend the next 13 years in prison for running a Ponzi scheme of at least $5 million, to also shell out more than $3 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims in the case. U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr.'s judgment has also lifted a previous order freezing Edward Lee Moody Jr.'s assets so he could pay up fines he generated from bilking more than 50 investors through his Virginia Beach-based firm, CM Capital Management LLC. The judge's decision closes out a...

