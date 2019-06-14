Cancer Center Must Repay Dutch PE Fund €4M After Default

Law360, London (June 14, 2019, 3:43 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday said a Cyprus-based cancer treatment center owes a Dutch private equity fund in excess of €4 million ($4.5 million) lent to expand the business, saying the center can't withhold repayment over differences in its direction. High Court Judge Christopher Butcher granted the fund, AMC III Purple CB, a quick win against Amethyst Radiotherapy Ltd., ruling that the cancer center defaulted when it failed to repay the fund interest at the end of last year. Amethyst didn't dispute the sums sought, but argued that it could withhold repayment to offset its own claims against the fund for allegedly hampering...

