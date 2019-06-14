Last-Minute Bids Cause Delay In £35M Property Dispute Trial

Law360, London (June 14, 2019, 8:55 PM BST) -- The London trial of a Saudi Arabian businessman who's accused his former partner of defrauding him out of £35 million ($44 million) on property developments hit a speed bump on Friday as the judge dealt with two last-minute applications and had to postpone key testimony. Abdullah Nasser Bin Obaid, who is suing Ahmed Al-Hezaimi and two of his companies for the ownership of three property developments in England, had been due to give evidence on Friday but following a brief adjournment for client conferral the parties decided to call a halt to the day's proceedings and put him on the witness stand...

