EU Adopts Blocwide Pension, Investment Fund Rules

Law360, London (June 14, 2019, 2:59 PM BST) -- European Union governments said Friday that they have given the green light to rules aimed at making it easier for asset managers to sell funds to investors across Europe, as well as a separate regulation creating a blocwide pensions regime helping savers that move between member states. The Council of the European Union adopted a package of rules that the EU hopes will make the cross-border distribution of funds more transparent. The measures will remove regulatory barriers to buying funds from another member state and will reduce distribution costs. This will ensure that EU investors have access to a larger choice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS