Top UK Court Won't Hear Bank Mellat's Disclosure Appeal

Law360, London (June 14, 2019, 9:08 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s Supreme Court has quashed a request by an Iranian bank to reverse a decision requiring it to hand over an underacted customer list as part of its $1.6 billion lawsuit against the British Treasury. Justice Robert Reed, Justice Jill Black and Justice Michael Briggs formally denied Bank Mellat's appeal on May 15 “because the application does not raise an arguable point of law which ought to be considered at this time,” according to the order list published Friday. The bank had asked the Supreme Court to review a March decision by the Court of Appeal forcing the lender...

