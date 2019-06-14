SFO Charges Exec's Daughter For Failing To Aid ENRC Probe

Law360, London (June 14, 2019, 12:45 PM BST) -- British prosecutors on Friday charged the daughter of the former Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. chairman with failing to produce documents in connection with the Serious Fraud Office's long-running corruption investigation into a Kazakh mining giant. Anna Machkevitch is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in July on charges that she failed to provide documents in connection with a Serious Fraud Office Investigation. (AP) The SFO said Anna Machkevitch did not turn over documents the white collar watchdog had required in its bribery and fraud investigation into ENRC and related companies. She is not a suspect in the corruption investigation, which relates...

