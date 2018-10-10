DOJ Says CVS-Aetna Judge Must Let It Rebut 'Inaccuracies'

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Despite previous denials by a federal judge, the U.S. Department of Justice is again seeking to rebut "inaccuracies" in testimony from challengers at a recent evidentiary hearing examining the settlement that accompanied the DOJ's 2018 decision to approve CVS' purchase of Aetna. In a motion Thursday before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon, the DOJ argued that in denying its request for participation or cross-examination in the hearing, the judge undermined the adversarial process. The hearing, called by Judge Leon as part of his Tunney Act review of the settlement, is the first of its kind to have included live testimony....

