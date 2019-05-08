Triangle Petroleum Breezes Through Ch. 11 Confirmation

Law360, Wilmington (June 14, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 plan of bankrupt oil and gas driller Triangle Petroleum Corp. received court approval Friday, with the prepackaged debt-for-equity swap coasting through the insolvency process in less than five weeks. During a confirmation hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Andrew L. Magaziner of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP told the court that the Chapter 11 plan and disclosure statement were uncontested and that the only impaired creditor had voted to support the plan before the petition had even been filed. “We are pleased to report that we are before the court on an uncontested basis, having resolved all informal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS