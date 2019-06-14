Trump Under Corporate Pressure To End China Trade War

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- More than 660 American companies and industry associations — including Walmart, Target, Macy’s and other major retailers — urged President Donald Trump to resolve his administration’s trade dispute with China, as the president’s threat to slap tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods hangs in the balance. The 661 businesses and industry groups urged Trump in a letter on Friday to strike a deal with Beijing to resolve the trade fight, which grew out of a challenge to China’s intellectual property and technology transfer rules and has resulted in tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of goods. Last month, the...

