Delaware Poised To Become Fintech Powerhouse

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Delaware’s burgeoning financial technology sector could grow even stronger from continued development of the talent pool, a regional focus on the greater Philadelphia area and the exploration of new regulatory opportunities, according to a report published Thursday. The “Delaware in a Fintech Future” report, co-authored by the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, First State Fintech Lab and the University of Delaware's Institute for Public Administration, looks at the existing fintech ecosystem in the state as well as strategies for growth as the fintech industry continues to gain power. The financial services sector already accounts for 9% of all jobs in Delaware — nearly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS