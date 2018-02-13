Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

State Sovereign Immunity Doesn't Apply In IPRs: Fed. Circ.

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday ruled that state sovereign immunity does not apply in inter partes reviews, allowing challenges to patents belonging to the University of Minnesota to go forward at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

The appeals court, in a precedential opinion, said while states are typically shielded from lawsuits from private parties, inter partes reviews are more similar to an enforcement action brought by a federal agency, where sovereign immunity typically does not apply.

“IPR is properly viewed as an agency’s reconsideration of a previous patent grant that is aided by information supplied by a third party, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

February 13, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies