Revolution Pipeline Builder Says Pa. DEP Order Oversteps

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An Energy Transfer LP subsidiary said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection overstepped when it ordered the pipeline company to restore all the streams and wetlands disturbed by the construction of the Revolution Pipeline in western Pennsylvania, according to an appeal filed Thursday with the state's Environmental Hearing Board. ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC said the DEP's May 14 order imposed impractical tasks and impossible deadlines for the identification and restoration of waterways and wetlands affected by the pipeline, as a punishment for construction that filled in streams or let sediment wash into them. "The timing of the submissions to the department...

