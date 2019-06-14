Blackstone Credit Arm GSO Capital Closes $4.5B Fund

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Private equity giant Blackstone’s credit arm GSO Capital Partners on Friday said it closed its second energy select opportunities fund after nabbing $4.5 billion in commitments. According to Friday’s statement, new and existing investors contributed to the fund, including domestic and international pension funds as well as foundations, family offices and endowments. Exact identities of the investors were not disclosed Friday. The statement also touted the fund, GSO Energy Select Opportunities Fund II, as one of “the largest dedicated energy-focused credit funds in the market.” “We greatly appreciate the support from all of our investors in the fund,” senior managing director...

