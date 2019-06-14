Pa.'s Bid To Extend UPMC-Highmark Truce Past June Fails

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A state-brokered deal preserving in-network access for Highmark insurance holders at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's facilities can’t be extended beyond its June 30 expiration date, a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judge ruled Friday. Judge Robert Simpson said the expiration date had been a core issue in the tense negotiations between UPMC, western Pennsylvania's biggest hospital network, and Highmark Inc., its biggest Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate, after competing plays to enter each other's markets soured their relationship. As a result, the judge ruled, the sunset date couldn't be changed using the deal's modification provision, which allows UPMC, Highmark or the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS