Fraudsters' Kin, Cos. To Pay SEC $720K Over $3.6M Scam

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ordered relief defendants in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit against a company that bilked investors out of $3.6 million to pay a combined total of more than $720,000 in disgorgement after entering several default judgments Friday. The SEC shut down an alternative investments scheme carried out by Castleberry Financial Services Group LLC, its president, T. Jonathon Turner, and its CEO, Norman M. Strell, in February. The two men had promised investors high yields and fully insured principal and hid Turner's multiple felony convictions and 18-year-long imprisonment from them. U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg handed...

