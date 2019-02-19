Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Fraudsters' Kin, Cos. To Pay SEC $720K Over $3.6M Scam

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ordered relief defendants in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit against a company that bilked investors out of $3.6 million to pay a combined total of more than $720,000 in disgorgement after entering several default judgments Friday.

The SEC shut down an alternative investments scheme carried out by Castleberry Financial Services Group LLC, its president, T. Jonathon Turner, and its CEO, Norman M. Strell, in February. The two men had promised investors high yields and fully insured principal and hid Turner's multiple felony convictions and 18-year-long imprisonment from them.

U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg handed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

February 19, 2019

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®