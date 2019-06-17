Iceland Gets World’s 1st E-Money Blockchain License

Law360, London (June 17, 2019, 7:25 PM BST) -- Iceland's financial regulator has awarded a Reykjavik-based firm the world’s first license allowing a company to issue digital money using blockchain technology under Europe's electronic money rules. The Financial Supervisory Authority on Friday granted Monerium ehf a license to operate as an electronic money company. The regulator said its decision allows Monerium to issue digital fiat money on blockchains through its subsidiary, Monerium EMI ehf. Monerium said Friday that the license is the first ever to allow a firm to use blockchain for electronic money transfers under the EU’s E-money Directive, which sets out rules for companies that facilitate cashless payments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS