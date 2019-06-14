Coal Co., Essar Sue 'Rogue' CEO In Chancery Over Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (June 14, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- West Virginia-based New Trinity Coal Inc. and top creditor affiliate Essar Global Fund Ltd. sued the coal company's former CEO Gunjan Gupta in Delaware's Chancery Court Friday, accusing him of going "rogue" and driving it into an unauthorized Chapter 11. The suit — part of what has quickly become a global saga — accused Gupta of breaching corporate bylaws and duties as well as wasting assets, and it sought a Chancery Court order for an accounting of all company funds paid into or disbursed from accounts controlled by former New Trinity corporate secretary and counsel Paul Saluja. According to Essar Global —...

