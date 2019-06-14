Employers May Limit Unions' Worksite Actions, NLRB Says

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board ruled Friday that employers can ban union representatives from organizing in areas of their property open to the public, upending a nearly four-decade old standard in finding that a Pennsylvania hospital legally kicked organizers out of a cafeteria. In a 3-1 decision, the labor board held that University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Shadyside didn’t violate the National Labor Relations Act when it gave union organizers who weren’t UPMC employees the boot from a public cafeteria on hospital property. The organizers had been grabbing lunch and talking union business with a few workers before they were...

